Clare, Christopher

Christopher Edward Clare, esteemed neurosurgeon and beloved family man, passed away on July 17, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, skill, and outright love for life. Born on October 30, 1959 in Plainfield, New Jersey, Chris dedicated his life to the pursuit of healing and enriching the lives of those around him. After completing his education at Colgate University and the Medical University of South Carolina, he embarked on a remarkable career in neurosurgery, establishing himself as a leading authority in his field. Chris' expertise and dedication earned him the admiration of his colleagues and countless patients whose lives he touched with skilled hands and a compassionate heart. Beyond his professional achievements, Chris was a man who cherished each moment and fostered deep connections with anyone he met. His family and friends will remember him for his genuine kindness, generosity, and unconditional love. He lived life to the fullest and brought happiness, joy and laughter to all who knew him. His family and friends will forever treasure the memories they shared with him, whether unwinding in Sea Island or entertaining and grilling on his Big Green Egg in Atlanta. He was also deeply dedicated to philanthropic endeavors. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of those fortunate enough to know and love him. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, including Amanda and their two children, Brennan and Griffin; as well as his brother, David R. Clare Jr.; his sister, Carol "Missy" Clare; and countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, David R. and Margaret C. Clare; and his sister, Lynne Clare. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched, the patients he healed and the memories he created. His love for his family and friends knew no bounds. May Christopher Edward Clare rest in eternal peace.



A funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road in Atlanta, GA on July 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM, followed by a celebration of life at Arnette's Chop Shop on 2700 Apple Valley Road NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA.





