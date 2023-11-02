Obituaries

Clack, Marvolene

File photo
File photo
Nov 2, 2023

CLACK, Marvolene

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Marvolene Hadley Clack will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate, 9:00 AM. Delta Sigma Theta Ceremony starting at 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. Today, public viewing from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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