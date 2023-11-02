CLACK, Marvolene



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Marvolene Hadley Clack will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate, 9:00 AM. Delta Sigma Theta Ceremony starting at 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. Today, public viewing from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.





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