Cisse, Mickye

CISSE (MCGUIRE), Pastor Mickye L.



Celebration of Life Service for Pastor Mickye L. McGuire Cisse, age 59, of Atlanta, GA will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Rev. Lee Franklin, officiant. Rev. Clayton Taylor, eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing will take place TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM in our chapel. (404)-758-1731.



