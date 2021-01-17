CINTORINO, Anthony "Tony"



Anthony (Tony) Cintorino was a caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. He left this world on January 14, 2021 at the age of 80.



He was born in Batavia, NY to Joseph and Jennie Cintorino on February 25, 1940. After graduating High School, Tony bought a saxophone instead of a car, and chased his music dreams by serving abroad in the United States Army Band. Afterwards, he played clubs and venues in NY, before moving to Atlanta to pursue a career with Clean-Rite Products, where he met his wife, Marsha Rodbell.



Tony loved spending time in his studio painting his interpretation of the world through abstract art. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Rodbell Cintorino; sister Nancy (Dave) Disalvo; brother Joseph (Krissy) Cintorino; his children Michael Cintorino, Jenna Spangler, Erica (Jeff) Tickle. His grandson Cooper James Spangler.



Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a service for immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Community Assistance Center (CAC) of Atlanta at https://www.ourcac.org/ or 1130 Hightower Trail, Sandy Springs GA 30350. TL: 770.552.4889



