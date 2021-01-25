X

Christopher, Maria

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CHRISTOPHER (COOK), Maria

Marcia Cook Christopher of Decatur Ga passed away Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, at age 71, joining her husband of 50 years, Larry, who passed away in October. She is preceded in death by her parents Alley and John Cook. She is survived by her sister Nancy Payne of Falls Church, Virginia, and her nephews Christopher Payne of Atlanta, and Matthew Payne of Alexandria, Virginia.

Marcia grew up in Decatur and returned to Medlock Elementary School to teach for 35 years. She was a lifelong member of North Decatur United Methodist Church. Teaching was her greatest joy and she leaves behind a legacy of love for the children of Decatur.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.