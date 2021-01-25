Christopher, Maria

CHRISTOPHER (COOK), Maria



Marcia Cook Christopher of Decatur Ga passed away Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, at age 71, joining her husband of 50 years, Larry, who passed away in October. She is preceded in death by her parents Alley and John Cook. She is survived by her sister Nancy Payne of Falls Church, Virginia, and her nephews Christopher Payne of Atlanta, and Matthew Payne of Alexandria, Virginia.



Marcia grew up in Decatur and returned to Medlock Elementary School to teach for 35 years. She was a lifelong member of North Decatur United Methodist Church. Teaching was her greatest joy and she leaves behind a legacy of love for the children of Decatur.



She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

