CHRISTIAN, Rosa



Rosa Florence Christian was born to the late Bessie B. Lyons and Willie Golden Lyons on July 5, 1925. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, May 29, 2022.



Rosa Christian married the late Lonnie Greene Christian in 1941 and moved from Lithonia to Decatur, Georgia, where she started her family and made many friends. To this union, the following children were born: Lonnie Floyd (Bessie) Christian - deceased, Winifred (Janet) Christian, Brenda (Harold-deceased) Moore, Tony Christian, Carolyn (Napoleon) Caldwell, Gary (Brenda) Christian, Susan (Steve) Boswell - deceased. Many grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids were born into this union.



Rosa loved her seven siblings, five of which have preceded her in death. Golden Lyons-deceased, Felix Doris Lyons-deceased, Ellen Livesy,-deceased, Elizabeth Hayes-deceased, Mary Guthrie-deceased, Irma Mabry, and Horace Ragsdale Lyons.



If you knew Rosa, you knew her to be friendly, fun, and always laughing. She had more friends than we can begin to count; they were constantly visiting in person or on the phone. She enjoyed her membership in the Fisherman Club and the Mothers Board of Thankful Baptist Church where she was a member for almost 40 years until she became an inaugural member of New Life Church and Community Center and served on the Mother Board.



Rosa was the ultimate homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. We know that potato salad, dressing, roast, fried corn, fresh lemonade, collard greens, homemade biscuits, and green beans will never be the same.

