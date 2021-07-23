ajc logo
Christian, Michelle

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHRISTIAN, Michelle

Mrs. Michelle Renee Jenkins passed away on July 12, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Rev. Dr. Walter L. Kimbrough, officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. Due to COVID; we are requesting everyone please wear a mask. She is survived in life by her spouse, Clarence (Dallas, Georgia); mother, Cynthia (Atlanta, Georgia); sons, Clarence, Connor, and Cameron (Dallas, Georgia); aunt, Avis Haynes (New Orleans, Louisiana); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, teammates, mentees, and athletes. Today, public viewing will be from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Stream by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

