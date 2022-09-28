Christian, John

CHRISTIAN, III, John



Robert



August 16, 1990 –



September 24, 2022



John Robert Christian, III, 32, died peacefully on September 24, 2022, after an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta. He was surrounded by his loving parents, Jo Ann and Mike Marshall and John and Meg Christian, and his aunt, Teresa Norman.



John Robert is also survived by his devoted siblings, Gill and Kate Christian; grandparents, Joe and Mary Lou Miller (Dothan, AL); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, caregivers, and friends. He was predeceased by adoring grandparents, Nana and John Robert Christian, Sr. (Birmingham, AL).



John Robert was born on August 16, 1990, in Atlanta. As a special needs child, he brought light into the world without ever uttering a word. His pure spirit and gentle nature gave him the ability to connect easily with those around him. He required us to be present and attentive because the smallest nuances were important. His infectious smile drew people to him and in his unassuming way, he taught us all to be kinder and more compassionate. He brought out the goodness in people and loved fully without reservation. He never judged us for our imperfections, but quietly worked on us to teach gratitude and an appreciation for the contributions of people of all abilities and backgrounds.



John Robert was baptized and attended Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church where he was fascinated by the beautiful stained-glass windows and would often compete with the minister's sermon by vocalizing his own spontaneous joy.



John Robert's smile, laugh and "EEEE's" were contagious. He loved to be included and particularly enjoyed adventures with his families. John Robert went to the beach, farm, and mountains, and experienced the delights of camping trips, boat rides, and flying. He had a special affinity for dogs, horses, and Alabama football. He was never afraid to try something new and was known to especially appreciate swinging high and going fast.



John Robert was an exceptional big brother. He inspired his sister, Kate, to start the Best Buds Club, a school club designed to facilitate relationships between special needs adults and high school students. Gill, Kate, and many friends from Mount Vernon Presbyterian School were enriched by the relationships that developed as a result of this program.



He loved his friends and caregivers at the IndependenceWORKS Day Program at JF&CS where he spent 10 years enjoying day activities and field trips. His home caregivers Katherine Slayback and Brenda Striggles, as well as former teacher Rachel Brown Freeman, watched over him with unfailing devotion.



The family would like to express appreciation to the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and staff at Saint Joseph's Hospital where John Robert received compassionate empathetic care. They came to love John Robert like family, were affected by his gentle goodness, and mourn his loss with us. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of John Robert Christian III to the IndependenceWORKS Day Program at JF&CS (JFCS donation site); Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities; Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church; St. James Methodist Church of Atlanta, or a charity of your choice.



Details on memorial services will be communicated by the families.



