Christian, Helen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHRISTIAN, Helen E.

July 11, 1928 - March 6, 2023

Helen E. Christian (Davis), 94, residing in Sandusky, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023.

After caring for her at home as long as he could, her husband, Leon Christian, admitted her into the Providence Care Center where she passed away. Her family is grateful for the care given to her by the staff and Stein Hospice for almost 8 years.

Helen was born on July 11, 1928 in College Park, GA to the late Willard and Ola (Scott) Davis. Helen graduated from Booker T. Washington and Blanton School of Accounting, and attended Spelman College. She was a secretary at WERD radio station in Atlanta for many years.

After moving to Sandusky, she was a stay-at-home mom, and later worked downtown at the J.C. Penny Co. and the AVCO Financial Company. During the time that she was a member of St. Stephen A.M.E. Church in Sandusky, she served as secretary for a few of those years and sang in the choir along with her husband.

Helen and her husband were also volunteers in the Erie County C.A.S.A. program. After becoming grandparents, they truly enjoyed being with their grandchildren and were very supportive of them. Helen also loved her sweets, primarily pecan turtle clusters, chocolate covered cherries, and a danish with a coffee.

Helen is survived by her son, Keith Christian; daughters, Alrie (B. W.) Matthews and Susan Christian; grandchildren, Adel and Breaonne Matthews; sister, Emily A. (Charles Jr.) Stinson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Leon C. Christian (7 gal. blood donor pin recipient, US Army Veteran, Ford retiree, sometime golfer); son, Anthony Christian; and siblings, Frances Jordan, Claudia R. Bivins, Louise Walker, James E. Davis, Ola Mae DuPree, and Catherine Hiland; and an infant son, Curtis Christian.

With the passing of both Helen and Leon, a hole has been left that can only be filled with loving memories. The family appreciates your prayers.

Memorial Services in honor of Helen and Leon will be conducted, 1 PM, Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Interment will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huron, OH.

Those wishing to contribute to Helen and Leon's memory may do so to St. Stephen A.M.E. Church, 312 Neil St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory - Sandusky Chapel

1607 E. Perkins Avenue

Sandusky, OH

44870

https://www.grofffuneralhomes.com

