Christian, Carla

CHRISTIAN (GRAVES),



Carla



Carla Graves Christian passed away on August 23, 2023 in Johns Creek, Georgia. Born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 24, 1956, and raised by Robert (deceased) and Lille Graves, Carla graduated Lafayette High School in 1974 and The University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy in 1980. She was a pharmacist at Pavilion Compounding Pharmacy and Naval Air Station Atlanta. She leaves behind her daughter, Emily; siblings, Jeff Graves and Gayle McCann; and ex-husband, Ben Christian, retired from Southern Company. A service will be held September 16 at 1 PM at Peachtree Christian Church. Visitation with family will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Beagle Freedom Project or Humane Society.





