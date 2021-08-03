CHRISTENSEN, Geraldine



Geraldine "Gerry" Bush Christensen passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 26, 2021.



Gerry was born on March 5, 1931 and was raised in New Jersey. Gerry was predeceased by her first husband, Hardy Bush, and her second husband, Knute Christensen.



Gerry lived a lifetime of service. In her career as an addiction counselor, she touched and saved many lives. She was regularly credited for her professionalism and, "Never missed a day of work." In addition, she was an active and vital member of her church, Our Lady of Assumption. Gerry's life was dedicated to fellowship, friendship, and spiritual fulfilment. She was also an avid bridge player.



She is survived by her sister, Mary Stevens Goldwater; her children Leslie Reed (Mark), Hardy Bush, Allison Carroll (Chris), Ken Christensen (Nancy), and the surrounding family including grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Funeral service and Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church on Saturday, August, 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Assumption at 1406 Hearst Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.

