Chrisman, Joyce

CHRISMAN (WALLER), Joyce
Joyce Azilee (Waller) Chrisman, Dunwoody, GA, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021.
Joyce attended Grady and Briarcliff High School, earned a BS in Education at UGA, a Master's in Education at GSU, and retired from DeKalb County School System.
Joyce was a member of DAR, Colonial Dames,17th Century, and other lineage societies. She was also a true Bulldog and supported UGA's athletic programs.
Joyce, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, is survived by her husband Tom Chrisman; daughters, Azilee Burt and Betsy Chrisman; son-in-law, Anthony Burt; and grandchildren, Austin and Emilee Burt.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody Methodist Chapel in Dunwoody with a reception following the memorial service. Interment at Floral Hills Cemetery is scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joyce Chrisman Fund to be used to support charitable projects for DAR and other lineage societies.
Funeral Home Information
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA
30075
https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral