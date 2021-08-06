Chrisman, Joyce

CHRISMAN (WALLER), Joyce



Joyce Azilee (Waller) Chrisman, Dunwoody, GA, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021.



Joyce attended Grady and Briarcliff High School, earned a BS in Education at UGA, a Master's in Education at GSU, and retired from DeKalb County School System.



Joyce was a member of DAR, Colonial Dames,17th Century, and other lineage societies. She was also a true Bulldog and supported UGA's athletic programs.



Joyce, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, is survived by her husband Tom Chrisman; daughters, Azilee Burt and Betsy Chrisman; son-in-law, Anthony Burt; and grandchildren, Austin and Emilee Burt.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody Methodist Chapel in Dunwoody with a reception following the memorial service. Interment at Floral Hills Cemetery is scheduled for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joyce Chrisman Fund to be used to support charitable projects for DAR and other lineage societies.



