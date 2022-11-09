BreakingNews
Chrietzberg, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHRIETZBERG, James

Gordon "Sandy"

James Gordon Chrietzberg "Sandy" of Atlanta passed away November 5, 2022 at the age of 71. Sandy was born on March 11, 1951 to Abb and Jean Chrietzberg in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Becky Harmon Chrietzberg; his daughter, Kimera Chrietzberg Hardy (Chad); granddaughter, Elle Overman; and his sisters, Cita Messina (Jim), Beverly Garcia (David), Pat Griffith; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice.




