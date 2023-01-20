CHOQUETTE, Timothy



Timothy Mark Choquette, 73, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama with his family by his side. He was born in Seattle, WA to his parents, Julie Estep and Richard Choquette, and has lived all over the country in Washington, Oregon, Northern & Southern California, Oklahoma City, and Georgia. In 2022, he moved to Foley, Alabama with the plan of living out his retirement by the water. He was a successful business man in transportation and logistics, working for ABF, Georgia Pacific, Hub Group, and running his own logistics brokerage for years; however it was his experience leading bus logistics planning for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics that he is most proud of. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church while living in Georgia. He was the father of five children, and was lucky to have married three loves in his lifetime - Kathy Barnett, Patricia Choquette, and Sharon Mitchum.



He was a huge sports guy - he was an All-Star baseball player growing up, and participated in multiple adult soccer, softball and basketball leagues. He loved to watch football (Seahawks and UW, then Falcons and UGA), soccer (Arsenal and Atlanta United), PGA golf, had a NASCAR phase for a while, and attended almost every game his children played over the years. He was also passionate about his karaoke (Journey, Steppenwolf, Sinatra), multiple bowling teams, hoodies, yard work, various crime procedural TV shows, and his three dogs, Penny, Sheldon and Deuce! He was a caring, genuine man – a man with a great sense of humor, one that could switch from banter to meaningful support with ease, but was also a world-class arguer. He was a charitable man - contributing regularly to 5+ charities. He was a devoted family man who did everything he could to give the best to his family, and welcomed the many childhood friends of his kids into his home with open arms (and a playful request for a $5-10 fee for meals or overnight stays). He was a man that most could never forget after simply meeting once, and one who provided help to so many when they needed it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julie Estep and Richard Choquette; his late wife, Patricia Choquette; and mother-in law, Mitzi Monaco.



Tim is survived by a large family, beginning with his wife, Sharon Mitchum of AL; his daughters, Kristi Ganoung of WA, Kimmy Choquette-Eatmon of OR, Shawn Eiko Brown of KY; Julia Choquette of GA; his son, TJ Choquette of GA; daughter-in-law, Chelsea Choquette of GA; sons-in-law, Rickey Eatmon of OR, Christin Brown of KY, Cary Ganoung of WA; grandchildren, Tyler Ganoung, Joey Caver and Jada Eatmon of OR, Kelsie Begin of TX; great-grandchildren, Aubree Begin of TX. Sister and brother-in-law, Catherine Hernandez and Joseph Pelletier of CA; nieces, Reina Byrd and Kaitlyn Monaco of CA, Sarah Radke of HI; nephews, Curtis Monaco of WA, Alejandro Hernandez and Victor Hernandez of CA.



Funeral services will be held Monday, January 23 at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Mullakkara, Parochial Vicar officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 PM at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends for visitation at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA on Saturday, January 21 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.



