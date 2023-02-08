CHOATE, Charles Paige



Charles Paige Choate, age 98, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023 in Grayson, Georgia. Paige was born on January 24, 1925, in Baywood, Virginia, to Floyd Edgar and Bertha Rector Choate, the youngest of seven children. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Galax High School in Galax, Virginia. At 18 he enlisted in the U. S. Army. He was stationed in Scotland, France, and Germany during World War II. He married Mary Louise Taylor on January 30, 1946, in Belle Glade, Florida. After returning to active military duty during the Korean conflict, Paige graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in agricultural engineering. He had a long career with Southern Bell, AT&T, and BellSouth before retiring in 1985. He was a dedicated member of Snellville United Methodist Church, where he taught the Fellowship Class, created the Stepping Stones program, and helped begin the Stephen Ministry, which continues at SUMC today. Paige was a loving father and grandfather and a dear friend to many. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings; his wife, Louise; his daughter, Nancy Choate Spruell; and his grandson, Brian Andrew Spruell. He is survived by a daughter, Susan Choate Ridge; grandsons, Kyle (Bonnie) Hudson, Alan (Katherine) Ridge, and Ryan (Kari Sershon) Ridge; great-grandchildren, Kierstin Wright, Lee, Logan, and Charlotte Ridge, and William and Matthew Hudson; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Snellville United Methodist Church on Friday, February 10, at 2:00 PM. The family will greet guests one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens in Snellville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main St. E. Snellville, GA 30078,

