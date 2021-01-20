CHISNELL, Marcille



Marcille Chisnell, of Morrow, passed away on January 17, 2021. She was born June 30, 1929 in Cumming, GA, to Homer and Ollie Anderson. Marcille was one of 8 children, having 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Today, only one of Marcille's siblings is still living, her sister, Nadine Bruce who lives in Dawsonville, GA.



Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Tom Miller will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 PM-6 PM.



In 1952, at the age of 23, Marcille was introduced to Marvin Chisnell by a friend. One year later Marvin and Marcille were married. On Oct. 29th, 1959, God blessed them with a son, Tracy, who presently lives in Duluth, Georgia. For 67 years Marcille was a loving mother and a devoted wife who worked hard to help provide for her family.



Recently when asked what he especially loved about his wife; her husband replied "Marcille was my best friend in life!" He then added, "she was a very giving person". She loved to give gifts to people, and she especially enjoyed time with her family during Christmas and other holidays."



Her Sunday School teacher, Hellen Harris, stated "Marcille was quiet, easy going and easy to talk to. She had an infectious sense of humor. She handled getting older with grace and humor. She also exhibited a positive outlook on life and demonstrated a genuine care and concern for others by participating in class projects which helped others in need."



Another close friend, Beverly Drake, adds,"Marcille always had a smile on her face—always asked about your family—and loved people in general. Marcille was one of those people who you would never want to avoid being around—always positive and uplifting. Most importantly, Marcille knew and trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior! We will miss this dear friend of ours, and are thankful that we have the promise of seeing her again one day in the future!"



