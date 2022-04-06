ajc logo
X

Chinn, Minnie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHINN, Minnie Lee

Minnie Lee Chinn of SW Atlanta passed away April 1, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Services for Wilma Bailey will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Word of Faith Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA 30168. Bishop Dale Bronner, Pastor. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following the service at Green Acres Cemetery, 1485 Schatulga Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. She left many to cherish her memory: five children: Rether (George Henry) Jennings, College Park, GA; Annette Chinn, Ed.D., Atlanta, GA: Janice Marie Chinn, ABD, Trotwood, OH; Gregory Allen Chinn, Trotwood, OH; Valerie Lorraine Chinn, Esq,. Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren: Timothy Sentell (Ashton) Chinn, Harlem, GA; John Evan Wall and Quinn Eliana Wall, Atlanta, GA; Jarell Gregory Chinn, Maricopa, AZ; great-grandson Aidan Chinn and great-granddaughter Sarai Marie; step-granddaughter, Bryanna Dillard, Maricopa, AZ; god-granddaughter, Kathryn Alisha (Phillip) San Gabriel; Bowie, MD; god-grandson: Brian Odom, Columbus, GA; two sisters: Annie Ruth Steward, Buena Vista, GA and Mary Margaret Walker, Conyers, GA; one brother-in-law, Lewis Walker, Sr., Conyers, GA; sister-in-law: Rosie Mae Chinn, Columbus, GA; two first cousins: Moses McCarter and Eldridge McCarter; Sorors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., extended family (her many adopted children), "fish-fry" friends, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000, mbfh.com. The service will be streamed at: https://www.woffamily.org/col/. All in attendance must adhere to pandemic safety guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mahone, Vivian
2h ago
Give, Elena De
2h ago
TAYLOR, Earnestine
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top