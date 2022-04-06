CHINN, Minnie Lee



Minnie Lee Chinn of SW Atlanta passed away April 1, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Services for Wilma Bailey will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Word of Faith Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA 30168. Bishop Dale Bronner, Pastor. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following the service at Green Acres Cemetery, 1485 Schatulga Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. She left many to cherish her memory: five children: Rether (George Henry) Jennings, College Park, GA; Annette Chinn, Ed.D., Atlanta, GA: Janice Marie Chinn, ABD, Trotwood, OH; Gregory Allen Chinn, Trotwood, OH; Valerie Lorraine Chinn, Esq,. Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren: Timothy Sentell (Ashton) Chinn, Harlem, GA; John Evan Wall and Quinn Eliana Wall, Atlanta, GA; Jarell Gregory Chinn, Maricopa, AZ; great-grandson Aidan Chinn and great-granddaughter Sarai Marie; step-granddaughter, Bryanna Dillard, Maricopa, AZ; god-granddaughter, Kathryn Alisha (Phillip) San Gabriel; Bowie, MD; god-grandson: Brian Odom, Columbus, GA; two sisters: Annie Ruth Steward, Buena Vista, GA and Mary Margaret Walker, Conyers, GA; one brother-in-law, Lewis Walker, Sr., Conyers, GA; sister-in-law: Rosie Mae Chinn, Columbus, GA; two first cousins: Moses McCarter and Eldridge McCarter; Sorors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., extended family (her many adopted children), "fish-fry" friends, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000, mbfh.com. The service will be streamed at: https://www.woffamily.org/col/. All in attendance must adhere to pandemic safety guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.



