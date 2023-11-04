CHIN, Michael Raymond



Michael R. Chin, age 78, passed away on October 28, 2023. Born on April 5, 1945 in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved with his family to the United States in 1969, where he worked as a cost accountant for 34 years.



He married his wife, Patricia in 1965 and they were married for 58 years. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. Michael was an avid hunter, fisherman and craftsman.



Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Myrtle Chin; brother, Phillip Chin and sister, Angela Chin.



He is survived by loving wife, Patricia; son, Ricardo Chin (Danielle); daughter, Simone Pezza (Vincent); son, Michael Chin (Nancy); son, David Chin (Lorraine); and daughter, Lisa Stinziano; brothers Glenn Chin and Greg Chin; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 17, at 11:00 AM, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 490 Arnold Mill Rd., Woodstock, GA.



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