X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chillous, Annie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHILLOUS, Annie

Annie Kate Hall Chillous of Decatur, GA, passed away on January 19, 2023. Pastor Stewart Reese Officiating, Interment, Resthaven Gardens. She is survived by 4 children, Essie, Sandra, Jerome, and Regina "Re"; 2 sisters, Mrs. Martha N. Battle, and Mrs. Betty J. Nelson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren. Funeral Serices Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Bethesda Cathedral Church, 1989 Austin Drive., Decatur, GA. Relatives and friends will assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM. Entrusted to Stocks Funeral Home, Inc., 404-377-0458.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Stocks Funeral Home Inc.

1970 Hosea L. Williams Dr. N.E.

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://www.stocksfuneralhome.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards 7h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Colombia's once most-wanted drug lord pleads guilty in US
7h ago
The Latest

Bowen, Mary
1h ago
Allen, Stanley
1h ago
Johnson, Monica
1h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top