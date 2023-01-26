CHILLOUS, Annie



Annie Kate Hall Chillous of Decatur, GA, passed away on January 19, 2023. Pastor Stewart Reese Officiating, Interment, Resthaven Gardens. She is survived by 4 children, Essie, Sandra, Jerome, and Regina "Re"; 2 sisters, Mrs. Martha N. Battle, and Mrs. Betty J. Nelson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren. Funeral Serices Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Bethesda Cathedral Church, 1989 Austin Drive., Decatur, GA. Relatives and friends will assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM. Entrusted to Stocks Funeral Home, Inc., 404-377-0458.

