Age 88; Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 11 AM at Shrine of the Black Madonna, 946 Ralph Abernathy Blvd.; Bishop Randy "Mwenda" Brown, Pastor officiating. Walter Chiles, a gifted musician, singer, songwriter and recording artist, passed away on Dec. 4 in Atlanta at the age of 88. Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, to Rev. Odea Chiles and Mary Chiles, Walter was the pianist/lead singer for the jazz trio Chiles & Pettiford. Atlantic Records released the trio's album "Live at Jilly's" (1965). Walter's R&B/funk band, LTG Exchange, released two albums—"LTG Exchange" (Fania Records, 1974); "Susie Heartbreaker" (RCA, 1975). They had two hits reach the charts: "Corazon" and "Waterbed, Pt. 1." Walter is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Odea Jr., Marjorie and Leonard, and granddaughter Zenzele. He is survived by wife Helen and their three children, Adrienne (Wilhoite), Nicholas, and Angelou (Ezeilo); his sisters Betty Golden, Marian Deadwyler, Juanita Sanders, and Gloria Lennon; grandchildren Maia Cogen, Imani Cogen, Mazi Chiles, Miles Ezeilo, Mari Chiles, Cole Ezeilo, and Lila Chiles; great-grandchildren Riley and Tristan; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Grissom-Clark F.H., 404-373-3191, www.grissom-clarkfh.com.

