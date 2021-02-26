CHILES, Lucy Isbell



Lucy Isbell Chiles, age 97, died December 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Cecil B. Chiles. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Pilcher (Wyman), and Cindy Allen (John), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. After graduating from Girls High in Atlanta, Lucy worked for Bell Bomber in Marietta. She and Cecil married during WWII and after his service in the Navy returned to Atlanta. Lucy never met a stranger which helped during Cecil's many job transfers. After their last move to Atlanta, she volunteered at the Atlanta Zoo and along with her friend, Pat McCurdy, established the Zoo Mobile. For the next several years, they visited numerous schools, community centers and festivals bringing pythons, boas, ferrets and other assorted creatures to share with the public. Her love of all animals was undeniable. Lucy was a loving wife and mother only to excel even more as a grandmother. Her body was donated to Emory University School of Medicine. Memorial donations may be made to: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, Ga 30315 Attn: Lucy Chiles Memorial.

