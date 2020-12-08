CHILDS, Wilton Sidney



Wilton Sidney Childs, 89 of Loganville, Georgia, passed Friday, December 4, 2020 at peace and with the promise of eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 1 PM at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home located at 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. US Naval officiated burial to follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens also located in Loganville. Rev. Rusty Ruark will officiate. Mr. Childs was born in Elbert County, Georgia. He was a Deacon of the Loganville Baptist Church and enjoyed serving the Lord in many ways as a strong devoted Christian man. Mr. Childs was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired from AT&T after 39 years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and was married for 59 years to his late wife Betty Banister Childs. He was preceded in death by his parents: Calvin and Orelia Childs and his sister: Myrtle Barrett. Mr. Childs is survived by his children: Gloria and Bart Gregory of Oxford, GA. Randall and Pam Childs of Loganville, GA. Grandchildren: Melissa Ethridge of Monroe, GA. Christy Ethridge of Wake Forest, NC. Brandon and Lauren Childs of Athens, GA. Kevin and Kristen Childs of Statham, GA and Corey Childs of Loganville, GA. Sister: Joyce Jones, Tucker, GA. Sister: Nancy Jo Payne, Lexington, GA. Brother: Roger Childs, Elberton, GA. Sister: Linda Madden, Elberton, GA. Should you choose an alternative to flowers, donations may be made in memory of Wilton Sidney Childs to Loganville Baptist Church at P.O. Box 1793, Loganville, GA 30052. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

