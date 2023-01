CHILDS (JONES), Patricia Elaine "Pat"



Pat Childs, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at 62 years of age, January 4, 2023 after a long bout with kidney failure. A former Girl Scout service unit director and leader, she was beloved by all. She is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughters, Elaine and Melinda; three grandchildren, Finn Tripp, and Summer; as well as her sister, Marjorie.