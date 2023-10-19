Obituaries

Childs, Lenardo

Oct 19, 2023

CHILDS, Lenardo

Age 69, of Morrow, GA, passed on October 15, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

