Childs, Laura Mae

CHILDS, Mother Laura Mae



Homegoing Services for Mother Laura Mae Childs, will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:00 AM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 815 Lynhurst Dr., Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM. Reverend R.K. Turner, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Mother Childs leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted adopted daughter, Gleander Johnson; an adopted son-in-law, James Johnson Sr.; an adopted grandson, James Johnson Jr., and an adopted great-grandson, Chase Johnson, all of Decatur, GA.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. ** LIVE STREAM of Services available at 10:55 AM at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com **



