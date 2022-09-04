CHILDERS, Nida



Nida Childers,age 84, of Palmetto, Georgia, passed away on August 4, 2022, in Andrews, North Carolina.



The seventh of ten children, she was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to Ira and Erma Blevins. She married Larry Moore in 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, and had three children whom she loved fiercely. After Larry's passing in 1977, she met and married Frank Childers in 1979. Nida had a passion for landscape design and was known to spend countless hours in her yards in Andrews, North Carolina and Palmetto, Georgia. Going antiquing, junking, dancing, singing karaoke, enjoying a ripe tomato, and taking care of her beloved stray cats were some of her other favorite things.



Nida was preceded in death by her father, mother, six older siblings, and husbands Larry Moore and Frank Childers. She is survived by her children, Greg Moore, Cindy Ogletree (Jim), and Karen Saut (Rich); grandchildren, Brennan Ogletree, Emma Ogletree (Megan), Jacob Saut, Ethan Saut; great-grandchildren, Miles Ogletree, Blake Ogletree, and Tucker Bryson; sister, Diane Kirshner; and brothers, Mike and Ricky Blevins; and many loved relatives and friends.



The family will host a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 10, 1 PM at the Palmetto home.



If you would like to honor Nida, please donate to a pet rescue of your choice.

