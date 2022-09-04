ajc logo
X

Childers, Nida

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHILDERS, Nida

Nida Childers,age 84, of Palmetto, Georgia, passed away on August 4, 2022, in Andrews, North Carolina.

The seventh of ten children, she was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to Ira and Erma Blevins. She married Larry Moore in 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, and had three children whom she loved fiercely. After Larry's passing in 1977, she met and married Frank Childers in 1979. Nida had a passion for landscape design and was known to spend countless hours in her yards in Andrews, North Carolina and Palmetto, Georgia. Going antiquing, junking, dancing, singing karaoke, enjoying a ripe tomato, and taking care of her beloved stray cats were some of her other favorite things.

Nida was preceded in death by her father, mother, six older siblings, and husbands Larry Moore and Frank Childers. She is survived by her children, Greg Moore, Cindy Ogletree (Jim), and Karen Saut (Rich); grandchildren, Brennan Ogletree, Emma Ogletree (Megan), Jacob Saut, Ethan Saut; great-grandchildren, Miles Ogletree, Blake Ogletree, and Tucker Bryson; sister, Diane Kirshner; and brothers, Mike and Ricky Blevins; and many loved relatives and friends.

The family will host a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 10, 1 PM at the Palmetto home.

If you would like to honor Nida, please donate to a pet rescue of your choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale18h ago
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?
6h ago
Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins
1h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
4h ago
The Latest
Jackson, Larry
Barr, John
1h ago
Britt, Frances
1h ago
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top