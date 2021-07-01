CHILDERS, Emmett



Emmett Childers, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 93.



A Funeral Service for Mr. Childers will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Lynn Williamson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, July 2, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

