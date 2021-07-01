ajc logo
X

Childers, Emmett

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHILDERS, Emmett

Emmett Childers, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 93.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Childers will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Lynn Williamson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, July 2, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Access Road Location - Covington

1215 Access Road

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.caldwellandcowan.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Whisenant, Gene
2
Wilkinson, Patricia
3
Mapp, Leonard
4
Farley, Kirby
5
Fowler, Michael
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top