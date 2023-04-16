CHILDERS, Carolyn Joiner



Childers, Carolyn Joiner, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2023. Mrs. Childers was born in Butler County, Georgia on May 25, 1943, to the late Lawrence L. and Mildred M. Joiner. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Monroe, serving on the Altar Guild as well as teaching Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Childers graduated from Emory at Oxford College, where she met and later married William R. Childers, Jr. The couple moved to Monroe in 1971.



Mrs. Childers joined Evergreen Garden Club in the 1970s and later Gateways Garden Club Social Circle. She served as the Azalea Director 1985-1987 and was on The Azalea District Board and The Garden Club of Georgia Board until she went Emeritus in 2017. She was a life member of GCGand NGC. With the love of flowers, she became a NGC Flower Show Judge. She loved sharing her knowledge of flowers with everyone. She was a member of The Delphians Club since 1978 and also involved with the Walton County Foundation. She also enjoyed reading, traveling and watching Atlanta Braves baseball.



Mrs. Childers is survived by: brother-in-law, Richard S. Childers and wife, Deborah; nephew, David Childers and wife, Laura; niece, Sarah Whipple and husband, Tom, of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in-law, David W. Childers; (his late wife, Mary Jane); nephew, William Reid Childers II, and wife, Jessica, of Atlanta, Georgia; and many friends.



She was predeceased by her husband, William R. Childers, Jr.; by her father, Lawrence L. Joiner; and by her mother, Mildred M. Joiner. Visitation was held at 1:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Monroe. Gifts may be made to Walton County Foundation, P.O. Box 232, Monroe, Georgia 30655 or the First United Methodist Church, 400 South Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30655. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

