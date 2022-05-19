CHIKE, Omari



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Omari Chiké, of East Point, Georgia will be Friday, May 20, 2022, 1:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2755 Campbellton Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30311. A public viewing will take place one hour prior to service. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731



