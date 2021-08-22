CHIARELLA, Sam



Age 73 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 18, 2021. He was born on August 17, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and received an MBA from Samford University.



Sam was active in the Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976. After serving, he worked as a Life Insurance and General Agent for Fidelity Union Insurance for 10 years. He then found his calling as a financial planner with Merrill Lynch, where he worked for 33 years, becoming a member of Top of the Table for life insurance salesmen.



Sam was an active member of the St. Jude Catholic Church community as a choir member, eucharistic minister, the head of the photography ministry, a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, and participated in weekly adoration. Between 2013 and 2016, Sam wrote, edited and published a book entitled "What I Have Heard in Silence".



Sam was a devoted husband and father; he attended all his sons' sports and school events and was known by all around him as a devoted friend to any in need.



Sam Chiarella is survived by his wife Mae Beth, sons Adam and Jason, brother Joe and his wife Dianne, and many nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Ramona Chiarella, and his sister Mona Smallwood, all of Birmingham, Alabama.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 26 at the Sandy Springs Chapel followed by a Rosary Service. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 27 at 10 AM at St. Jude Church. Donations may be made to the Pregnancy Aid Clinic, P.O. Box 92 Roswell GA. 30077 and to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 7171 Glenridge Drive Atlanta, GA 30328.

