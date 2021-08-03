Chiang, Tze

CHIANG, Dr., Tze I.



Dr. Chiang was born in 1922 in his hometown of Fuzhou, Fujian, China. He came to the U.S. in 1954 to attend graduate school. His degrees in Agricultural Economics included B.A. (1946) from Fujian Christian University, M.S. (1955) from Oklahoma State University, and PhD (1958) from the University of Florida. He married his wife Wei-Chih Chao in 1952. She passed away in 1999. Dr. Chiang worked for the Economic Development Laboratory, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology, from 1958 to 1986. During these 28 years, he completed 40 economic feasibility studies and 30 other economic research projects. These studies took place mainly in Georgia, but also in foreign countries including Ghana, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Finland. As a result of these studies many new manufacturing plants were built in Georgia. He was honored three times by Georgia Tech including the "Outstanding Performance in Research" in 1985 and became Principal Research Scientist 1974-1986. In 1985, the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) invited him to visit China to present his research methology in conducting feasibility studies for economic ventures. He retired from Georgia Tech in 1986 and then he became a consultant to China Tech, a joint venture between Georgia Tech and CAST, created to assist investments, trade and business exchange between China and foreign countries. He served for two years. Dr. Chiang passed away at home at the age of 99 on July 29, 2021. The burial will take place at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on August 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM. He is survived by two of three sons and 3 grandchildren. Fischer Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.

