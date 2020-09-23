X

CHEWNING, Frankie Ms. Frankie Chewning of Atlanta, passed September 21, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at South-View Cemetery, with Rev. James H. Sims, Jr., officiating. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 1:30 PM. Ms. Chewning may be viewed from 1 to 5 PM at our chapel. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com

