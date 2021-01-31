CHESNUTT, Morgan



Morgan Chesnutt, aged 99, a Birmingham, Alabama native, passed away on January 20, 2021.



He was an Air Force veteran serving in World War II and a graduate of Auburn University.



Morgan and his wife Marjorie have lived in Atlanta since 1963. He had been a member of the IEEE, the NFPA, The American Legion and Sandy Springs United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his wife Marjorie Sansom Chesnutt, daughter Melanie Chesnutt Sheldon (Russ), daughter Marcia Chesnutt Poole (Steve), one grandson, and two step-grandchildren.



Memorial gifts may be sent to SSUMC, 86 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 or Shriner's Children's Hospital.



