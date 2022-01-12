Chervenak, Geraldine

CHERVENAK (WILSON), Geraldine Alice



Geraldine Alice (Wilson) Chervenak, age 90, of Acworth, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Geraldine was born October 11, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth Chassar Wilson and Thomas A. Wilson. She was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church where she was actively involved in the Altar society, Adoration and St. Vincent De Paul. She also enjoyed Sienna Seniors and being involved in the Red Hat Society and YMCA. She was a loving and fun person to be with and enjoyed gambling. She will be missed by all. Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Michelle Frink and husband Joe of Acworth, GA whom she lived with for 25 years; daughter Carol Vogeney and her husband Bill of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Rodger Wilson of Clarksville, GA; her grandchildren Juli and Matt and her great grandchild Aiden. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Frank John Chervenak; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ed Busch, father, Thomas A. Wilson and mother, Elizabeth Chassar Wilson; her sister, Elaine Heckenstaller and brother, Thomas Wilson. Visitation for Geraldine will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy., Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A rosary service will also occur Friday, January 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Funeral mass will occur Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1618 Ben King Rd., Kennesaw, Georgia 30144. Entombment will occur at Chapel Hill Cemetery at a later date, 2400 Harrell Rd., Orlando, Florida 32817. For those who wish to send flowers, please send plant baskets or vases (no standing sprays) or In lieu of flowers, contributions in Geraldine's memory may be made to Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, 3238 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144 US.


