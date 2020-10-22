CHERRY, Sidney James "Jim"



Sidney James "Jim" Cherry, age 80, of Atlanta, GA passed away on October 12, 2020.



He is survived by his two children, Elizabeth Edens Cherry (RJ Smith) of Powder Springs, GA and Virginia Louise Cherry Barber (Aaron) of Atlanta, GA.



Jim is also survived by his mother, Jane Edens Cherry of Wilmington, NC, his sisters, Penny C. Cracker of Wilmington, NC, Jane C. McCloskey (Tom) of Orlando, FL, Phyllis C. Fuller (Russ) of Cary, NC, and Brenda F. Cherry of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Sam B. Barber, and Sadie G. Barber of Atlanta, GA, and many nieces and nephews, who enjoyed his sense of humor and many pranks.



Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Leigh D. Cherry of Atlanta, GA, his father, Joseph L. Cherry of Wilmington, NC, and his brother, Albert L. Cherry of Wilmington, NC.



Jimmy, "Cherry Bomber" and "Cherro", as he was known by all his friends, was born and grew up in Wilmington, NC where as a young man he enjoyed all the bounties of eastern North Carolina. He boated, water skied, swam in the ocean, fished and hunted to his heart's content. Small game was prolific in those days and Jimmy spent many happy hours hunting squirrels, rabbits, dove, quail and the myriad of water fowl found in the nearby Cape River swamps, ponds and salt water marshes of the area. He very quickly gained the reputation among his friends and other local sportsmen as a consummate wing shot. Jimmy managed to graduate from New Hanover High School and went on to complete undergraduate and law school at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.



Following graduation, he moved to Atlanta where he worked in Real Estate Law and ultimately founded his own title company, Equity Title Group. When he wasn't working or hunting, Jimmy played semi-pro Rugby for two city teams, Atlanta Old White and the Atlanta Renegades. He played the position of wing and with his bandy little legs was deceptively fast and elusive. Once as he was racing down the sidelines in a game and on his way to scoring a try, an irreverent fan yelled, "Somebody call the sheriff. It looks like someone has rustled his calves".



Known for his zany wit and goofy antics, he never failed to amuse family and friends. He loved disguises, multicolored wigs and a collection of outlandish oversized round spectacles, which he employed unexpectantly on auspicious occasions. If invited to a wedding, Jim would work to find his way into as many professional photos as possible in these glasses.



In the more recent years, Jim spent his weekends with Phyllis Grennan, his girlfriend. Jim had few enemies and many friends and he will be sorely missed by us all.



At this time, due to health concerns with gatherings, we will postpone a celebration of Jimmy. We do plan to honor him at a time where we can ensure the health and safety of those who wish celebrate his life.



Memorials may be given to US Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Piedmont Healthcare Foundation or PawsAtlanta.org in his name.



The family of the Cherry's wish to extend sincere thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and all of the individuals at Piedmont Health System who take care of our loved ones. You do impossible things every day and our family are forever grateful.



