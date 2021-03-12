Cherry, Carol

CHERRY (DREADIN), Carol



Carol Dreadin Cherry, age 73 of Carthage passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Elmcroft of Southern Pines in Southern Pines, NC.



Born in Huxford, Alabama on November 3, 1947 she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Olee (Flowers) Dreadin.



Carol always had big dreams after growing up picking cotton as a girl on her family farm in South Alabama. After college, she moved to Atlanta, GA where the inspiration for her mystery shopping company, Shop'N Chek was born, and a new industry created. Carol's natural magnetism, confidence, hard-work, and business savvy helped grow her company from a room with a desk, typewriter, and phone, to an international operation with licensees in 34 countries. Carol always dared to dream and unobtrusively breezed through "boys club" barriers as a business-woman in the 70's. Carol served on many boards throughout the Atlanta community and state of Georgia, most notably, Carol was the first female to be president of any metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and brought the customer service industry into the equation, which previously had only included manufacturing as she served on the Georgia State Board of Industry Trade & Tourism.



After retiring, Carol fulfilled her next dream of building a home on 50 acres in the "middle of nowhere." She spent time on the croquet lawns at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, gardening on her property, listening to audiobooks with her husband, while relaxing at their pool, and riding around on her gator. Even though she travelled the world, she always stayed a "farm girl at heart" and the humble spirit and kindness she showed towards every person she met, will be a legacy that lives on in the memories of all who had the opportunity to know her.



She is survived by her husband of almost 34 years Bob Cherry; daughter Kristen Hooven and husband James of Fort Lupton, CO; son Michael Cherry and wife Jennifer of Buford, GA; brother Glen Dreadin and wife Carol of Huxford, AL; Mike Dreadin and wife Selina of Uriah, AL; Jeff Dreadin of Mobile, AL; grandchildren Hannah and Drake Hooven.



Services will take place at Huxford First Baptist church, Sunday, March 28, 2 PM.



Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, at ALZ.org.

