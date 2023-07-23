Chenoweth, Ethel

Obituaries
1 hour ago
CHENOWETH (SWALLOW), Ethel

Ethel S. Chenoweth, 97, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Canterbury Court Retirement Community surrounded by family. She was born January 18, 1926, in Annapolis, Maryland, daughter of Raymond Swallow and Nellie Jacobs.

She was totally devoted to her family and lived a life of Christian faith and love. She cared unconditionally for others bringing happiness all around her. When she said "I Love You" she meant those words.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Robert Chenoweth (d. 1996); first husband, Earle Gardner (d. 1979); brothers, John, Dennis, and Raymond Swallow; and sisters, Dortha Gebert, Lois Eddy, and Jean Clark.

She is survived by her children, Claudia Ginn (Robert), Blake Gardner (Denise), and Marta McCullough (Philip); seven grandchildren, Brandon Gardner, Jessica Boehm (Chris), Pepper Wilson (Richard), Justin Gardner, Kyle McCullough (Martha), Erin Cembrola (Daniel); 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Shirley Elliker.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's name to Canterbury Court, 3750 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 or canterburycourt.org. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date at Canterbury Court.

