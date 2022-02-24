CHENEY, Donald



Donald H. Cheney, 99, of Loganville, GA, passed away on January 19, 2022. Don was born on May 26, 1922, in Buffalo, NY.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Bertha Cheney; brother, Basil Cheney; and sister, Dorothy Cheney Baldwin.



Don was a graduate of Baylor University in Waco, TX. He served as a 1st Lt. In the U.S. Army in World War II and Korean War. He received an honorable discharge at the end of the Korean War.



He retired from the Coca-Cola Company after twenty-five years of service. He didn't really retire; he returned to the business world in Dallas, GA, where he owned a music store. After that, he held several positions in Paulding County government. He became a real estate agent, then he finally did retire!



Don is survived by his wife, Jane R. Cheney, and nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Meadows Funeral Home, 760 Hwy. 11 S. Monroe, GA 30655. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and the service will be held at 11:00 AM.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hillsdale College, 33 E. College Street, Hillsdale, MI 49242, or to the charity of your choice.

