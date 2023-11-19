Obituaries

Chenault, Bertha

File photo
File photo
Nov 19, 2023

CHENAULT, Bertha

Bertha Lene Chenault of SW Atlanta, passed away on November 15, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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