CHENAULT (SIMPSON), Ann Marae



Ann Marae Simpson Chenault, 89, of Sandy Springs, passed away on August 21, 2021 in Atlanta.



A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs with the Reverend Elizabeth Chenault, officiating. This will be followed by a reception also at Patterson's. A private burial will take place on Monday at Arlington Memorial Park.



Ann Marae Simpson Chenault was born in Laurel, Mississippi to Coyt Clinton and Ina Beatrice Simpson on September, 24, 1931. She went to college at Millsaps College, Jackson, Mississippi. She married William Iley Chenault on April 4, 1953 in Laurel, Mississippi. He graduated from Mississippi State University after serving in the Navy. She worked as a 2nd grade school teacher in Hattiesburg and Starkville, Mississippi for two years until Bill graduated.



As the spouse of an executive with AT&T, she moved the family ten times throughout the US. Everywhere they moved they were very involved in their local United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir as a soloist and was a youth sponsor. She was a dedicated Girl Scout leader as well. When finally in Atlanta she was a charter member of the Sandy Springs Society and also the garden club. Upon retirement, both of them were dedicated volunteers with the Red Cross. This work continued when they moved to Young Harris, GA. Here, Ann and Bill were loyal and hardworking members of Sharp United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Mountain Community Chorus and singing group, "the Sharp Sisters". Her last home was at Somerby Retirement Community where she led singing at the weekly church service.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents Coyt and Ina B. Simpson, and her husband, of 52 years, William I. Chenault.



Ann is survived by her children and their spouses: William Iley Chenault Jr. and Elizabeth, Bethany Ann Stephenson and Paul, Bonnie Marae Ashmore and David, and Jennifer Louise Murray and John; her grandchildren: Lindsay Bolton and Reid, William Iley Chenault III and Sarah, Amy Kruska and Matt, Emily Mylenbusch and Chris, Kelly Downs, Jake Murray and Emily, David Chenault and Chloe, Katie Beth Murray, Marae Ashmore, Molly Grace Ashmore and Lucy Ashmore; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be given to the American Red Cross.



The family of Ann Chenault wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Somerby Retirement Community and the Emory University Hospital System.



