CHEN, Hsien-Shih



Hsien-Shih Chen, beloved husband, father, and community leader, died July 9, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in April 2022. Mr. Chen was born June 22, 1934, in Tainan City to Chen Song and Wu Yu-Lian. He was the third of four children. He met Shuang Ling Tsai while both worked as teachers at West Gate Elementary School in Taipei. They married on January 11, 1966.



Mr. Chen graduated from Tamkang University in 1969. The next year, Mr. Chen came to the United States. He studied accounting at Morehouse College and the University of Georgia, receiving an M.B.A. from the UGA in 1972. His wife and three children joined him that year in the United States.



Mr. Chen worked a quarter-century as Controller of the Wine and Spirits Division of McKesson Corp. in Atlanta. Throughout his retirement, Mr. Chen remained active as an entrepreneur and as an owner and operator of retail businesses across the north Atlanta suburbs.



Mr. Chen was a leader in the Taiwanese-American community. He served as president of the Atlanta Taiwanese Association and as treasurer of the U.S. Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce. He was a permanent honorary member of the Formosan Association for Public Affairs and a member of the board of directors of the Taiwanese School of Atlanta. In 2006, Chen Shuibian, president of Taiwan, appointed Mr. Chen as one of roughly 170 honorary compatriot affairs commissioners around the world. During the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Mr. Chen helped table tennis teams representing China and Taiwan.



Mr. Chen is survived by his wife, Shuang-Ling; their three children, Jim, Issure, and Leo; three grandchildren, Sydney, Zachary, and Riley Jo, one of his two brothers, Chen Hsien-Kun, and his sister, Chen Min-Chu.

