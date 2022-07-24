ajc logo
X

Chen, Hsien-Shih

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHEN, Hsien-Shih

Hsien-Shih Chen, beloved husband, father, and community leader, died July 9, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in April 2022. Mr. Chen was born June 22, 1934, in Tainan City to Chen Song and Wu Yu-Lian. He was the third of four children. He met Shuang Ling Tsai while both worked as teachers at West Gate Elementary School in Taipei. They married on January 11, 1966.

Mr. Chen graduated from Tamkang University in 1969. The next year, Mr. Chen came to the United States. He studied accounting at Morehouse College and the University of Georgia, receiving an M.B.A. from the UGA in 1972. His wife and three children joined him that year in the United States.

Mr. Chen worked a quarter-century as Controller of the Wine and Spirits Division of McKesson Corp. in Atlanta. Throughout his retirement, Mr. Chen remained active as an entrepreneur and as an owner and operator of retail businesses across the north Atlanta suburbs.

Mr. Chen was a leader in the Taiwanese-American community. He served as president of the Atlanta Taiwanese Association and as treasurer of the U.S. Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce. He was a permanent honorary member of the Formosan Association for Public Affairs and a member of the board of directors of the Taiwanese School of Atlanta. In 2006, Chen Shuibian, president of Taiwan, appointed Mr. Chen as one of roughly 170 honorary compatriot affairs commissioners around the world. During the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Mr. Chen helped table tennis teams representing China and Taiwan.

Mr. Chen is survived by his wife, Shuang-Ling; their three children, Jim, Issure, and Leo; three grandchildren, Sydney, Zachary, and Riley Jo, one of his two brothers, Chen Hsien-Kun, and his sister, Chen Min-Chu.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther' sequel3h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Spotty storms threaten as warm weather persists
7h ago
Tim Kurkjian, Jack Graney honored by Baseball Hall of Fame
6h ago
Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1
6h ago
Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1
6h ago
Five people injured after pickup truck crashes into Ellis Square Saturday evening
3h ago
The Latest
Falcon, George
2h ago
Crane, Betty
2h ago
Boyer, Morris
2h ago
Featured
A medical laboratory technician inactivates suspected monkeypox samples to be PCR tested at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022 ,in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
10h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top