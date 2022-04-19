Cheeks, Lonnie

CHEEKS, Jr., Lonnie



Lonnie Cheeks, Jr., entered into rest April 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life Saturday, April 23, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at th chapel at 12:45 PM on the day of service. Viewing Friday, April 22, 2022, from12 PM–6 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404-349-3000), mbfh.com



