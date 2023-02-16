X
Cheek, Paula

1 hour ago

CHEEK (Bynum), Paula Kathryn

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Paula Kathryn Bynum passed away peacefully inside the comfort of her home at age 74. She will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend who always displayed great kindness, joy and generosity. She will be greatly missed by her surviving sons: Michael Bo Cheek, Paul Marty Cheek, and Lance Matthew Cheek; along with her grandchildren; Matthew Yoel Cheek, Cassidy Erin Cheek, Michael Tyler Cheek, Justin Seth Cheek, Maci Payton Cheek, and Mallie Velle Cheek; as well as her great-grandchildren.

Although we wish to have you here, we have peace in knowing you have been reunited with your Lord and Savior along with your beloved husband, Lance.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at 11 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Cleveland Cannon Funeral Home. A viewing will take place at 10 AM as well. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.




