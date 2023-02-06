CHEEK, Lance



On Monday, January 30, 2023, Lance Cheek, Age 76, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife, Paula Cheek (married 58 years); as well as his sons, Michael Bo Cheek, Paul Marty Cheek and Lance Matthew Cheek; along with his sisters, Leila Wilson, Rosemary Clark, and Pam Beck. Other survivors are his grandchildren, Matthew Yoel Cheek, Cassidy Erin Cheek, Michael Tyler Cheek, Justin Seth Cheek, Maci Payton Cheek and Mallie Velle Cheek; as well as his great-grandkids.



He will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who always displayed great kindness and consideration to anyone in need. After being a successful business owner for many decades, he dedicated his final years caring for his wife while also enjoying his family and spending what little time he had on his many vehicles, which became a primary hobby of his over the years.



A Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Sharon Church, in McDonough, Georgia.



