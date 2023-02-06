X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cheek, Lance

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHEEK, Lance

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Lance Cheek, Age 76, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife, Paula Cheek (married 58 years); as well as his sons, Michael Bo Cheek, Paul Marty Cheek and Lance Matthew Cheek; along with his sisters, Leila Wilson, Rosemary Clark, and Pam Beck. Other survivors are his grandchildren, Matthew Yoel Cheek, Cassidy Erin Cheek, Michael Tyler Cheek, Justin Seth Cheek, Maci Payton Cheek and Mallie Velle Cheek; as well as his great-grandkids.

He will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who always displayed great kindness and consideration to anyone in need. After being a successful business owner for many decades, he dedicated his final years caring for his wife while also enjoying his family and spending what little time he had on his many vehicles, which became a primary hobby of his over the years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Sharon Church, in McDonough, Georgia.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads1h ago

Credit: Credit: State Rep. Esther Panitch / Contributed

Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

9,000-square-foot home goes up in flames in Suwanee area subdivision
9h ago

Credit: Total Traffic camera

Gridlock Guy: GPS-dependence again leads Sandy Springs drivers astray
18h ago

Credit: Total Traffic camera

Gridlock Guy: GPS-dependence again leads Sandy Springs drivers astray
18h ago

Boys basketball rankings: Mount Vernon jumps to No. 1 in Class A D-I
12h ago
The Latest

Pittard, Darrell
1h ago
Barnwell, Diane
1h ago
Nesmith, Hollis
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch
17h ago
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top