Cheaves, Alice

Alice Cheaves (Chandler), age 89 of Marietta, born in Acworth, Georgia on February 16, 1932 to Beve Chandler and Louise Rutledge Chandler passed away on March 25, 2021. The family will hold a private service. Interment will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Mrs. Cheaves was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Loren B. Cheaves.



Mrs. Cheaves was a member of First Baptist Church of Forest Park, Georgia, teaching Sunday School for many years and was also a member of First Baptist Church of Acworth for many years. She retired from the Clayton County Board of Education. Mrs. Cheaves is a graduate of Acworth High School and Greenleaf Business School.



She is survived by sons, Alan Cheaves, Marietta; Anthony Cheaves (Jenifer) Acworth; grandchildren, Joshua (Abby), Jessica Meyers (Josh), and Jared (Courtney) Cheaves, Taylor and Matthew Lincoln; and six great-grandchildren.



