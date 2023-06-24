Cheatham, Martha

CHEATHAM (TAYLOR), Martha Mae



Martha Cheatham passed peacefully on June 19, 2023 surrounded by family. Martha was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on October 1, 1927, to George Robert Taylor and Myrtle White Taylor. She graduated from Philadelphia High School, and on July 31, 1947 married Bennie Cheatham of Philadelphia. They relocated to Smyrna, Georgia in 1961, where Martha taught piano until retiring in 1982. She spent many hours tending the birds and her beloved gardens over the following 38 years. We will all think of her every time we see a Cardinal.



Martha was predeceased by her husband, Bennie Cheatham; and son, Robert Cheatham. She is survived by children, John Cheatham and Lisa Baker (David); grandchildren, Benjamin Cheatham (Brenae), Courtney Coward (Rocky), Nathan Cheatham (Jessica), Lexi Baker, Rowan Cheatham; and great-grandchildren, Sidney, Lukas, Gabriel, Emerson, Sawyer, Atticus, Eisley and Tristan.



Special thanks to Brenda Baty, a great friend to Martha and honorary member of the Cheatham clan. Many thanks also for the loving care that Mavis Appiah-Kubi, her friend and nurse practitioner, provided. The family also extends their gratitude to Ramona Smith and the staff at Delmar Gardens of Smyrna for their compassionate care over the past four years, along with Bristol Hospice.



A service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM, at McClain-Hayes Funeral Services, 1002 East Main Street, Philadelphia, Mississippi 39350, with visitation to begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Cemetery in Philadelphia. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McClain-Hayes Funeral Services.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com