CHAUDHRY, Nalin Kant (Christopher)



Of Atlanta, GA. Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, at age 79. Nalin is survived by son, Kieran (Stephanie) (Atlanta, GA); daughter, Alanna (Paul Friesen) (Vancouver, BC); brother, Paresh (Anita) (Markham, ON); precious grandsons, Declan Chaudhry (Atlanta, GA), Bryce and Silas Friesen (Vancouver, BC); many in-laws in Ireland and England; nephews in Canada; cousins in India; and aunt, uncle and cousins in the USA. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Maura Carmel Chaudhry (née McCullagh) of 41 years; parents, Joginder Nath and Kanta Chaudhry; and in-laws, Edward and Mary McCullagh.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cathedral of Christ the King or Piedmont Hospital. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305 on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM, followed by cremation. Visitation will be Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 9:00 – 9:30 AM at the Cathedral of Christ the King.



Mass will be live streamed for those that cannot attend in person: https://livestream.com/ctk/remembrance





