Chaudhry, Nalin

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

CHAUDHRY, Nalin Kant (Christopher)

Of Atlanta, GA. Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, at age 79. Nalin is survived by son, Kieran (Stephanie) (Atlanta, GA); daughter, Alanna (Paul Friesen) (Vancouver, BC); brother, Paresh (Anita) (Markham, ON); precious grandsons, Declan Chaudhry (Atlanta, GA), Bryce and Silas Friesen (Vancouver, BC); many in-laws in Ireland and England; nephews in Canada; cousins in India; and aunt, uncle and cousins in the USA. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Maura Carmel Chaudhry (née McCullagh) of 41 years; parents, Joginder Nath and Kanta Chaudhry; and in-laws, Edward and Mary McCullagh.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cathedral of Christ the King or Piedmont Hospital. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305 on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM, followed by cremation. Visitation will be Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 9:00 – 9:30 AM at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

Mass will be live streamed for those that cannot attend in person: https://livestream.com/ctk/remembrance




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

West Georgia man arrested on Jan. 6 charges11h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector, cops say
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Man dies after police shooting in Brookhaven
5h ago

Your questions about Plant Vogtle and nuclear power, answered
9h ago

Your questions about Plant Vogtle and nuclear power, answered
9h ago

What’s new this school year in metro Atlanta?
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Carter, Elizabeth
2h ago
Newton, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top