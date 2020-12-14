CHATMAN, Xavier C.



Homegoing Services for Mr. Xavier Corbett Chatman, will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Interment will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. He leaves to cherish, children, Terrece, Nastacia, Pamela, Aniya; several grandchildren, mother, Margaret B. Love (Robert); sister, Tijuana Chatman Rolland; uncle, George W. Bridges (Carolyn); aunts, Minnie J. Howell, Helen McCowan of Jasper, GA., Deborah Wade of McDonough, Denise Terrell; the Smokey Hollow Community, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

