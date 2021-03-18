CHASTEEN, Daniel "Danny"



Daniel (Danny) Crawford Chasteen, age 71, of Alpharetta GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Sara and Melvin Chasteen. Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His hobbies were enjoying retirement, spending time with his family, traveling, woodworking and yard work. Danny was in the banking industry for over 30 years and served with Georgia Army National Guard for six years. He graduated from the Georgia Bankers School of Athens in 1982. He retired from First Colony Bank as CFO in 2003. Danny is survived by his wife, Sue Hill Chasteen, his daughter Andrea Chasteen Ward (Alex); his stepdaughter, Tanya LeeAnn West; his grandchildren, Nathaniel Thomas Ward, Finnley Marie Ward, Raylan Crawford Ward; his brother, F. Joel Chasteen (Sallie); and several nephews and nieces and extended family. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin. A memorial service will follow visitation at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Folded Flag Foundation at www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Daniel Chasteen by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.

