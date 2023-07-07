Chase, Mary

CHASE, Mary Talkington "Sparky"

Mary "Sparky" Talkington Chase passed away on July 5, 2023. She was born on July 14, 1939 in Lexington, GA.

Her parents were Fletcher Talkington and Mary (Farr) Talkington. Sparky was a graduate of Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky.

She was an avid tennis player, a talented artist and poet Sparky loved animals and nature.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Chase. She is also survived by her daughters Dawn Rogers (Ben) and Lisa Still (Joey), her grandson Chase Still and granddaughter Chandler Still, all of Cartersville, GA. She was preceded in death by her grandson Daniel Rogers.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11 AM at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Etowah Valley Humane Society. Owen Funeral Home, Cartersville, GA.

